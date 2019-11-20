‘Three children operating rocker at a gold mine on Dominion Creek, Yukon Territory, ca. 1989’ shot by Eric A. Hegg. (University of Washington Archives)

1898 Yukon gold rush photo featuring Greta Thunberg look-alike sends internet into tailspin

Jokes erupted this week after a 120-year-old photo taken by Eric A. Hegg surfaced from archives

Is teen climate activist Greta Thunberg a time traveller sent from 1898? It’s a question sweeping the internet and welcoming conspiracy theorists far and wide.

The jokes first began this week after a photo taken by Eric A. Hegg, roughly 120 years ago, surfaced from the University of Washington digital archives, showing three children operating a rocker at a gold mine on Dominion Creek during the Klondike gold rush in the Yukon.

On the left side of the photo, a girl bearing an uncanny resemblance to Thunberg – braid and all – is seen kneeling in front of some rocks and dirt.

While some suggest time travel, and have assumed its a low-carbon method of travel, others have suggested immortality.

Either way, it’s safe to say Thunberg’s followers won’t get an answer anytime soon – she’s on a 48-foot catamaran in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean on her way to Spain for the United Nations Climate Change Convention in early December.

ALSO READ: Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No turn signals, double-parking among top concerns for B.C. drivers: poll

Just Posted

Representing himself Okanagan inmate delays trial

Afshin Maleki Ighani trial adjourned until Nov. 21

Mixed responses to proposed propane subsidy in Revelstoke

FortisBC is proposing an amalgamation of propane and natural gas rates

In/vertigo shooting second video at Traverse Nov. 21

The band is performing the first show of the season

Revelstoke man who sexually assaulted drunk woman sentenced to 18 months house arrest

For the first nine months he cannot leave his home between 2 p.m. and 11 a.m. except for work

Clearing today in Revelstoke

High three degrees

B.C. politicians view supermodel’s transition journey on Transgender Day

Liberal MLA Jane Thornthwaite and New Democrat MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert appear in the documentary

Man steals poppy box from South Okanagan grocery store

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying male in surveillance footage

Okanagan Home Hardware centres raise $37,486 for breast cancer research

Donations made throughout October and were matched by Home Hardware

1898 Yukon gold rush photo featuring Greta Thunberg look-alike sends internet into tailspin

Jokes erupted this week after a 120-year-old photo taken by Eric A. Hegg surfaced from archives

SilverStar to host last 2019 pride event in North America

Rebellious Unicorns partner with Vernon resort to expand from Big White

BC Ferries’ two new hybrid vessels set sail for B.C. from Romania

Two Island Class ferries to be in use by 2020

Okanagan woman named one of WXN Canada’s top 100 most powerful women

This is the third year in a row Renee Merrifield has been named in the top 100

Distracted driving tickets not for ICBC revenue, B.C. minister says

Minister Mike Farnworth calls SenseBC analysis ‘nonsense’

CN Rail strike and lack of trucking alternatives stoke forest industry fears

Companies calling on the federal government to ‘do everything in its power’ to end the strike

Most Read