Kraft Dinner launches new Pumpkin Spice KD in October 2020. (Kraft Heinz Canada)

‘Ain’t no basic batch’: Kraft Dinner announces limited-edition pumpkin spice flavour

KD’s classic powdered cheese meets cinnamon and nutmeg

Nothing says the first day of fall quite like… pumpkin spice flavoured macaroni and cheese?

Yes, you read that right and as Kraft Heinz Canada announced Tuesday: the seasonal Kraft Dinner “ain’t no basic batch.”

“While Pumpkin Spice KD may be trolling the classic ‘PSL’, this spicy cheesy treat is very real and will come in a signature white cup with cinnamon spice topping,” the company said in a statement.

Coming to Canadians this October, Pumpkin Spice KD will be made with the same classic cheese powder but with additional fall flavours such as hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger.

“KD has always been known for its one of a kind cheesy taste and after years of watching Canadians get excited for pumpkin spice season, we felt that it was time to combine the two iconic flavours and create Pumpkin Spice KD,” said Brian Neumann, senior brand manager.

The new flavour will be exclusive, with only 1,000 boxes available. Canadians interested to get on the wait list can sign up at PumpkinSpiceKD.com to be notified when it hits shelves.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
