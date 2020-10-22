Anonymous Instagram page reviews COVID-19 safety measures at B.C. businesses

There are a number of public health orders various types of establishments must follow to slow virus’s spread

If you’re worried about the COVID-19 measures at your local eatery or bar, one Instagram account could have you covered.

In its bio, Anonymous YVR said it provides “transparent reviews from different establishments in BC to see if they follow covid (sic) safety measures. DM us to suggest our next review place!”

In an Instagram story, the Anonymous YVR states that it’s not your average food and restaurant review account: “We will report to you if we, bluntly said, feel safe.”

There are a number of public health orders that restaurants and bars must follow to slow the spread of COVID-19. All establishments must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m., and no liquor may be consumed at all after 11 p.m. If the restaurant has a full food menu, it may stay open after 11 p.m., but liquor cannot be served until 9 a.m. the next day. Music and any other background noise must also be no louder than conversation level.

There are 15 reviews so far, all in the Lower Mainland. The newest is of three breweries – Trading Post in Langley, Andina Brewing and Callister Brewing Co. in Vancouver – which all had positive reviews for servers wearing masks and frequent sanitization of high-touch surfaces. Masks are not required at restaurants in B.C.

However, not all reviews were positive. A massage studio in New Westminster received poor reviews for a coughing staff worker, few masks and not overly clean surfaces.

