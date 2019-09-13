B.C. bookstore looks to set book-stacking world record

Staff at Russell Books in Victoria want to build the tallest tower of Guinness World Record books

Russell Books will be moving across the street after nearly 30 years at its current location in Victoria. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Staff at a popular bookstore in Victoria hope their celebration of the opening at a new location will go down in history.

Russell Books is shifting from its 734 Fort St. location to across the street, to a larger space, and the owners want to set a world record in the process.

ALSO READ: Downtown Victoria’s Russell Books moving next door

If moving half a million books wasn’t impressive enough, the owners want to set a Guinness world record by constructing the world’s largest tower of Guinness World Record books.

There’s already a record for the tallest stack of books (144,000 volumes), the fastest time a team can stack 20 Guinness World Record books (16.02 seconds), and the tallest stack of Guinness World Record books built by a team in one minute (1.97 m).

ALSO READ: Victoria book store begins challenge of moving 500,000 book

The shop is asking the public to help by bringing in a copy of an official Guinness World Record book in exchange for a $5 gift card.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook