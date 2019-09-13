Russell Books will be moving across the street after nearly 30 years at its current location in Victoria. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

B.C. bookstore looks to set book-stacking world record

Staff at Russell Books in Victoria want to build the tallest tower of Guinness World Record books

Staff at a popular bookstore in Victoria hope their celebration of the opening at a new location will go down in history.

Russell Books is shifting from its 734 Fort St. location to across the street, to a larger space, and the owners want to set a world record in the process.

ALSO READ: Downtown Victoria’s Russell Books moving next door

If moving half a million books wasn’t impressive enough, the owners want to set a Guinness world record by constructing the world’s largest tower of Guinness World Record books.

There’s already a record for the tallest stack of books (144,000 volumes), the fastest time a team can stack 20 Guinness World Record books (16.02 seconds), and the tallest stack of Guinness World Record books built by a team in one minute (1.97 m).

ALSO READ: Victoria book store begins challenge of moving 500,000 book

The shop is asking the public to help by bringing in a copy of an official Guinness World Record book in exchange for a $5 gift card.

