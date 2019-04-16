A bearded man looks wistfully out the window. A new study found beards harboured more germs than dogs’ fur. (Pixabay File)

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

To some, big bushy beards are a symbol of masculine sexiness, to others, they are this decade’s mullet.

But a recent study has found that men’s beards are dirtier than dogs’ fur and can even contain bugs hazardous to human health.

Researchers took swabs from the beards of 18 men and the necks of 30 dogs, across a range of breeds, and compared the results.

Professor Andreas Gutzeit, of Switzerland’s Hirslanden Clinic, noted the researchers found a significantly higher bacterial load in specimens taken from the men’s beards compared with the dogs’ fur.

The study of hirsute men, aged from 18 to 76, showed all had high microbial counts, while 23 out of 30 dogs had high counts.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Climate Change myths debunked

ALSO READ: Victoria hits top three in B.C.’s rattiest cities

Seven of the men, almost half the study group, were found to host microbes that posed a threat to human health.

The study was conducted to see if humans could catch doggy diseases after sharing MRI machines. The surprising findings showed that after the dogs used the MRI scanners and they had been disinfected, there was a significantly lower bacteria count compared with levels seen when the machines were used by humans.

It is believed no dogs caught diseases from the humans’ dirty beards during this experiment.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
High-end hostels offer ‘flashpackers’ affordable luxuries, social connection

Just Posted

Provincial Wildlife Veterinarian cared for caribou captured for Revelstoke maternity pen

The provinces’ caribou maternity pens are one of the few projects where… Continue reading

Revelstoke Community Foundation celebrates 20 years

They have given more than $684,000 in scholarships and grants

Man fatally shot in South Okanagan shooting remembered as a ‘nice guy’

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who died in Penticton on Monday

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny with chance of rain

Winter is back in the alpine

B.C.’s deadly past: Penticton shooting one of the worst massacres in provincial history

A 60-year-old man has turned himself into police

Penticton RCMP continue investigation into fatal shooting

No word from police on who the victims were, the suspect is in custody

Princeton area wildfire believed to be human caused

A fire burning near Princeton, on Hembrie Mountain Road, is likely human… Continue reading

Schools, community centres wait behind closed doors during Penticton shootings

Safety procedures functioned smoothly during fatal shooting

Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Organizers have hired rap singer Cypress Hill to headline the 2019 festival

800 former youth in care are using B.C.’s free post-secondary tuition program

Program launched in 2017 for students up to the age of 26 to attend post-secondary institutions

B.C. prosecutors get new guidelines for dealing with Indigenous accused

‘Bias, racism and systemic discrimination’ in criminal justice

Black Mountain under 24-hour water quality advisory

A water main break at the McCurdy Business Centre has caused the advisory

EDITORIAL: Responding to a tragedy

The shootings in Penticton and Salmon Arm have affected lives up and down the Okanagan

Trial begins for Vancouver Island father charged in Christmas Day deaths of two daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in deaths of two daughters

Most Read