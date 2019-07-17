‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Coquitlam RCMP Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik bought a teen in police custody a cake and card to celebrate his 15th birthday, police said on July 16, 2019. (Coquitlam RCMP handout)

A teen who spent his birthday in a Coquitlam jail cell recently got an unexpected late-night visit from an RCMP officer that’s warming the hearts of many online.

The boy, who Mounties said has a significant police history, was spending the weekend of his 15th birthday in police custody recently, according to a news release Tuesday.

The unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his cell to check on him, and realized it was his birthday. So, the police officer went and bought him a cake with a red and white candle with a star, as well as a card.

“It was important to let him know that somebody cared,” Vadik said, adding that while the teen “had a lot of struggle in his young life… kindness matters.”

Upon his release, the teen was given Vadik’s contact information.

“Obviously this isn’t something we can do for everyone, but I want young people to understand that police aren’t their enemies,” he said. “Any time that young guy wants to turn his life around, I’ll be ready.”

Shortly after the moment was made public by Coquitlam RCMP, Facebook users were quick to offer their approval of the gesture that many described as “beyond the call.”

“This teen will remember this moment for a long time!! Bless you for doing this!!,” said Ruth MacDonald.

“Amazing and sometimes this is all someone needs to make a change in their life, to know someone cares about them,” said Andrea Buono.

