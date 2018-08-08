Breaking mews, it’s International Cat Day

Celebrate cats for the next 24 hours

It’s a day of celebration, the purrrfect time of year to honour the most sacred animal, the household cat.

Get out your scratching posts, prepare the nip, it’s International Cat Day.

The Romans associated the cat with liberty and divinity, and allowed them to walk freely around the temples.

There were immortalized in drawings and sculptures, and today is no different as cat memes captivate the internet.

International Cat Day is celebrated around the globe each year on Aug. 8. The day to pamper your pet began in 2002 with the International Fund for Animal Welfare as a way to recognize the fluffy beastie.

Cat facts

According to Guinness World Records the oldest archaeological evidence of the domestication of the cat dates back 9,500 years.

To date, the world’s wealthiest cat ever was Blackie, who inherited an estate worth $13 million when his owner, a British antiques dealer named Ben Rea, died in 1988.

Cat enthusiasts come together to share in their love for cats each year at CatCon, a convention for feline followers and cat celebrities to unite.

Ed Sheeran’s cats have an instagram account and more than 100,000 people have decided to follow the adventures of Dorito and Calippo.

Being lazy is cool if you’re a cat, a friendly feline conserves energy by sleeping for an average of 13 to 14 hours a day.

A group of cats is called a “clowder”.

Cats make about 100 different sounds, while dogs only make about 10.

The first cat in space was a French cat named Felicette or “Astrocat” sent into orbit back in 1963.

Indoor cats can live up to 17 years or older while outdoor cats live an average of just two to five years — another reason to keep your purrrfect pet inside.

Playing regularly with a cat easily satisfies their stalking instinct, keeps them stimulated and provides the exercise they needs to stay healthy and happy.

How to become a cat guardian

Each year the BC SPCA takes in about 1,500 cats and the adoption rate is almost 100 per cent unless the felines are too sick to be re-homed.

This time of year is also when many kittens are born. Many future cat parents come into the shelter looking to give the little ones a forever home; however, Lorie Chortyk with the BC SPCA says while kittens are cute many of the adult cats get over looked.

“We really encourage people to look for adult cats during kitten season, this way you know the cat’s personality and we can match them with you and find the right fit for your family.”

When you adopt a cat from the BC SPCA the fee includes a microchip and lifetime registration with the BC Pet Registry.

Check out the cats available for adoption here.

