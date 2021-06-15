(Black Press Media file)

(Black Press Media file)

Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

When’s the last time you touched a Canadian bill? If it’s recently, you might want to wash your hands.

According to a study from Gambling.com, a consumer education for online gambling in several countries, Canada’s plastic bills contain 209 bacterial cultures – more than twice the next currency on the list.

Gambling.com partnered with labs to use swab tests to test for bacteria on the 20 most used currencies in casinos.

“Canadian dollars contain harmful bacteria such as Bacillus, with strains that can cause food poisoning and in rare cases, anthrax,” the site stated. Next on the list with 118 bacterial cultures, the Brazillian Real contained Alternaria, Penicillium, Fusarium and Saccharomyces Cerevisiae.

“The latter, commonly known as baker’s yeast, can be known to cause illnesses in the immunosuppressed such as pneumonia and urinary tract infections, as well as infections to the inner lining of the heart and abdomen,” study results stated.

Third on the list was the Hong Kong dollar, which had 42 bacterial colonies including Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, Penicillium, Micrococcus and Trichisporon, which is a fungus that can lead to White Piedra, a yeast infection that affects the hair.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Currency

Previous story
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Just Posted

A for sale sign is shown in by new homes in Beckwith, Ont., just outside Ottawa, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Thompson-Okanagan population grew despite COVID-19: report

The Chartered Professional Accountants of BC said there are 8,462 new residents in the region

Grace (left), a caribou that was born in a maternal pen north of Revelstoke, is alive and well said the province. It appears she even has a calf. Maternity pens aim to increase caribou calf survival by protecting them from predation until they are older and less vulnerable. (Contributed)
For the first time in years, caribou numbers increasing near Revelstoke

North herd growing but south herd still concerning

BC Timber Sales near Revelstoke is one of two programs to be randomly audited this year. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke area BC Timber Sales to be randomly audited

The agency will be investigated by the Forest Practices Board during the week of June 21

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Goosebumps helped scare off predators

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

B.C. ambulance station in Revelstoke is expected to get a new system called the Scheduled On-Call (SOC) this fall. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
B.C. ambulance changes could put Revelstoke residents at risk, warn local paramedics

Paramedics said to expect a substantial increase in ambulance response time starting this fall

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

(Facebook)
New trial date set for Penticton beach attacker’s triple assault charges

May trial was delayed after Crown witnesses failed to show up

Orange ribbons are tied to the fence outside Vernon’s Gateway Homeless Shelter on 33rd Street. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
POLL: Low-key Canada Day in the works for Vernon

Councillor calling for Indigenous recognition for 2022

A conceptual design of Vernon’s new Active Living Centre, which will go to referendum Oct. 15, 2022. (Rendering)
Active living centre 2022 referendum planned in Vernon

City hoping to get Coldstream and Areas B and C back on board

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Closure of the 2900 block of 30th Avenue will allow restaurants and other businesses to extend their patios onto the street. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Green light given to downtown Vernon road closure

Single block of 30th Avenue to close over summer months to boost business

Graduating Grade 12 student Savannah Lamb has been awarded an approximate $40,000 scholarship from the Beedie Luminaries foundation. (Contributed)
Dedicated Salmon Arm student earns scholarship to pursue post-secondary education

Savannah Lamb is graduating from Salmon Arm Secondary with a $40,000 scholarship

A provided photo of the suspect. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP investigating after business robbed

An undisclosed amount of money and merchandise were taken from the business

Travel Penticton went to city council for support in increasing the tax on short-term stays to fund a convention bureau and affordable housing. (File photo)
Travel Penticton seeks to grow through increased hotel tax

The increased funds would go to creating a convention bureau and to affordable housing

Most Read