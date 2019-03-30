El Chapo, the fashionista?

The convicted drug lord and his wife have stylish future plans, including a clothing line

El Chapo, the fashionista?

The convicted drug lord and his wife have stylish future plans: Creating clothing with the brand name “El Chapo.”

The New York Daily News reports that 61-year-old Joaquin Guzman and his 29-year-old wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, are working together on the project.

She tells the newspaper that his signature would be part of the brand logo. And there’s already an official website.

El Chapo was found guilty in February of murder conspiracy charges, drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms possession. He’s awaiting sentencing and could spend the rest of his life in prison.

But living behind bars may not be a deal-breaker when it comes to fashion with the kind of edgy image that’s sexy to some people.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

FILE - This Feb. 22, 2014 file photo shows Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the head of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, being escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City following his capture overnight in the beach resort town of Mazatlan. The lawyer for Guzman says his client’s mental health is deteriorating. Eduardo Balarezo told reporters on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that he’s seeking a psychological evaluation for Guzman before he goes to trial later this year in federal court in New York. The lawyer spoke outside court following a pretrial hearing. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

Previous story
Woodstock ‘69 artifacts showcased in museum 50 years later

Just Posted

VIDEO: The secret lives of wolverines

New research tries to add more light on one of the least studied animals in North America

Revelstoke Crime Stoppers to host Thank Goodness It’s Spring event

The event will showcase local businesses, but there will also be crimestoppers’ jail cell on site

Educating the world of tomorrow

Sarah Newton has been teaching in Revelstoke for 14 years

Revelstoke roads and weather

Another sunny day

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clear sky, rain is nigh

Environement Canada forecasts day time sun and clear skies, chances of rain at night Satuday

VIDEO: The secret lives of wolverines

New research tries to add more light on one of the least studied animals in North America

‘Greed and opportunism’ highlight vulnerabilities in B.C. immigration case

Me Hee Kim owed $352,226 following the purchase of Comox Valley’s now-closed Hanna Korean Restaurant

Okanagan city receives funding to plan improvements to childcare services

Grant totalling $25,000 will contribute to examination of available services

Vernon road reopened again after landslide

A geotechnical engineer was on site Friday and has advised that the roadway is now safe to travel.

B.C. ringette coach gets a hand in picking Canadian national team

Leigh Robinson will serve as talent scout during national championships in P.E.I.

Will you turn off your lights for Earth Hour?

Clock is ticking down to Earth Hour, running March 30 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Jody Wilson-Raybould offers written, audio evidence to the House of Commons justice committee

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

VIDEO: Lake Country grill serves up behemoth burger

OKF Grill is a popular place to eat in Oyama

Most Read