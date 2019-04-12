In this provided by Mikayla Feehan and taken on April 3, 2019, a pet chicken named Granite Heart tests out a custom wheelchair made by Walkin. On a recent SNL episode, the television show’s “Weekend Update” co-host said she should “just eat the chicken.” (Mikayla Feehan/Via AP)

Girl not amused by ‘SNL’ joke about her disabled pet chicken

The chicken is learning to walk with a custom wheelchair

A Vermont girl isn’t happy that her disabled pet chicken was joked about on “Saturday Night Live.”

The chicken, named Granite Heart, is learning to walk with a custom wheelchair.

On a recent ‘SNL’ episode, the television show’s “Weekend Update” co-host said she should “just eat the chicken.”

READ MORE: B.C. couple goes on ‘chicken wrangling mission’ to give Lucky a new home

Ten-year-old Alora Wood of Underhill, Vermont, tells NECN-TV that she knows the segment was meant to be a joke, but says what if it was a dog.

The chicken was born with a deformed foot.

The girl says: “Any creature, no matter how big, no matter how small, they deserve to have a perfect life.”

READ MORE: Lake Country chickens can come home, for now

The custom wheelchair came from a company in Amherst, New Hampshire, that makes pet wheelchairs.

