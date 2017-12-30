Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Motorists stopped on the Coquihalla Highway due to avalanche control were treated to a game of shinny that broke out in the right hand lane while the players waited for traffic to start flowing again.

A fellow motorist snapped a photo showing off the long line of cars as well as the beautiful scenery and posted it to twitter.

@SalmonArm
sports@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

Just Posted

UPDATE: Delays aplenty at Kelowna airport

Smooth sailing on the schedule for tomorrow with skies clearing

Visibility poor on Okanagan-Shuswap highways

Blowing snow and slippery roads create challenging conditions around the region.

Rural Revelstoke fire services to continue into 2018

Supreme Court of B.C. grants injunction

No carbon tax relief at the gas pumps

B.C.’s carbon tax jumping to $35 per ton in April

New snowfall warning for Okanagan, Shuswap

Hoping that winter will let up? You’re out of luck.

Community remembers murdered mother, daughters

Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour slain sisters

Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Many hands make light work of a stuck car

A Penticton resident asked for help getting her car out of the snow

Two in custody after man shot in leg in Kamloops

An unknown number of occupants barricaded themselves in an apartment unit Friday night

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

SilverBacks take on Vipers tonight

Salmon Arm heads to Vernon Saturday, will try to turn fortunes around against league leaders.

Avalanche risk increased for Kootenay-Columbia region

Winter weather has increased the risk of an avalance in the backcountry

Most Read

  • Hockey on the highway

    A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway