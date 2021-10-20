Krampus among those expected to haunt Falkland at Halloween

Legendary lore figure Krampus will be among those, er, partaking in the Haunting of Falkland Halloween festival Oct. 28-31, 5-9 p.m. nightly. (Contributed)

Christmas is coming early to Falkland, sort of. Krampus is set to make an appearance this Halloween.

Krampus – a horned Alpine folklore figure who is believed to scare misbehaving children during the Christmas season – will join other horror icons from Oct. 28-31.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly, Falkland’s Thunder Boyz Productions Inc. (TBPI), Falkland Community Association and the Falkland Museum and Heritage Park co-present the Haunting of Falkland Halloween Festival.

All the little ghouls and goblins can bring their families for an evening of Halloween fun. Entry is by donation and funds raised will be used to support various non-profit organizations.

There are three different attractions this year. An eight-theme roomed Haunted Hall (COVID-19 friendly), scary (kid-friendly) museum ground walk-through (with candy and hot chocolate) and finally Hell’s Kitchen serving zombie burgers, test-tube dogs and various types of swamp water.

The community of Falkland invites everyone to enjoy an evening of spooky entertainment for the whole family.

“We have worked very hard to keep costs to a minimum so everyone can enjoy a fun-filled evening around Halloween and not break the bank,” said Dean Trumbley, event coordinator and owner of TBPI.

“A huge thanks is owed to all of the local businesses for their generous donations that have allowed us to achieve this goal.”

Those businesses include CSRD, Falkland Memorial, Carlisle’s Smoke and Grill Café, MagnetSigns Vernon, H.S. Jansen & Sons, Ryan’s Interior Works, Rock Eatery, Tazz Concrete, Okanagan Market Place, Look at the Camera 123, 50 North Venture Ltd., Llama Lane Farms and Falkland Sunday Morners Club.

