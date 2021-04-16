Eight-year-old Piper and her family were raising money to help Guinevere, the bearded dragon, get a gynecological surgery. Sadly, the reptile didn’t survive the procedure. (Jackee Sullivan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Eight-year-old Piper and her family were raising money to help Guinevere, the bearded dragon, get a gynecological surgery. Sadly, the reptile didn’t survive the procedure. (Jackee Sullivan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Lizard fails to survive surgery, GoFundMe dollars help Langley family offset medical bills

Guinevere, a pet bearded dragon, underwent an ovariectomy on Tuesday

A Langley mother is grateful for those who donated to her family’s online fundraiser to help their pet bearded dragon get the gynecological surgery it so desperately needed.

Jackee Sullivan set out to raise $600 for the family’s “little spitfire” Guinevere, who required an ovariectomy – the surgical removal of one or both ovaries.

The mother of two said she and her partner had accepted the cost of surgery for “Gwenny”, but were met with further anxiety after reading the fine print on the contract outlining the possible outcomes of the procedure and the possibility that something could go wrong.

The pair had budgeted for the surgery, but feared the cost could rapidly increase should further intervention be required during the procedure. They feared they would be left with no dragon and fewer dollars.

READ MORE: Going at your own pace for the Furry Tail Virtual Race

Despite the unknowns Gwenny went under the knife on Tuesday.

Later that same day Sullivan’s greatest fear was realized.

“Unfortunately Gwenny didn’t survive the procedure,” she told the Langley Advance Times. “The surgery itself went well, but she wasn’t able to wake up afterwards.”

Sullivan described Gwenny’s condition a “rare case with an unknown outcome.”

“I only know how rare it is because of the lack of info,” she said.

Sullivan and her family adopted Gwenny in July last year, when she was just 11 weeks old.

During her young life, the reptile’s “immature” body had developed two conditions, Sullivan explained, pre- and post-ovulatory stasis, meaning her follicles failed to ovulate and couldn’t pass the eggs stuck inside of her.

“Thanks to the GoFundMe, we have been able to lessen the blow to our hearts and wallets and feel blessed by the love of strangers,” Sullivan said.

She estimates the family has spent $1,600 on Gwenny’s care since her initial visit to the vet on March 29. The final cost will be slightly higher, she said, as the family plans to have Gwenny cremated.

“We were prepared for every outcome except this one,” Sullivan said.

To help offset the cost of Gwenny’s medical bills Sullivan had organized a GoFundMe fundraiser. For every $6 donation made the donor received a Gwenny sticker designed by Canadian animal-loving artist Mackenzie Tremlay of Pilots Patience.

As of Wednesday the GoFundMe had raised $730.

To donate to Gwenny’s cause visit ca.gofundme.com and search, ‘Gwenny Surgery Donations.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Google Earth adds time-lapse video to depict climate change

Just Posted

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Morning Start: More human twins are being born now than ever before

Your morning start for Friday, April 16, 2021

Twin sisters Kyla, left, and Jordyn Bear have accepted scholarships to play at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York for this upcoming fall. The 17-year-olds dream of playing together for Canada in the Olympics one day. (Jesse Johnston/CP photo)
Lake Country twins inspire Indigenous hockey players

Grade 12 George Elliot Secondary students Kyla and Jordyn Bear earn hockey scholarships at NCAA Division 1 school

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
69 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 9,840 since the pandemic began

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Interior Health hospitals not strained by rising COVID case counts

While provincial hospitalizations rise, health care systems in the B.C. Interior remain robust, say officials

Bourne Bros. General Store building at their original location on the road to the CPR station in the 1890s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 83) Bourne Bros. General Store building at their original location on the road to the CPR station, circa 1890s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 83)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 15

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Top doctor warns B.C.’s daily cases could reach 3,000 as COVID hospitalizations surge

There are more than 400 people in hospital, with 125 of them in ICU

Paper Excellence took over Catalyst Paper operations in B.C. in 2018. (Paper Excellence photo)
Paper Excellence shuts Mackenzie pulp mill, investing in Port Alberni, Crofton

Powell River paper production set to resume in May

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Eight-year-old Piper and her family were raising money to help Guinevere, the bearded dragon, get a gynecological surgery. Sadly, the reptile didn’t survive the procedure. (Jackee Sullivan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Lizard fails to survive surgery, GoFundMe dollars help Langley family offset medical bills

Guinevere, a pet bearded dragon, underwent an ovariectomy on Tuesday

John Gibson has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help care for his father Stephen McCrae-Gibson, who suffered a stroke in February and had to undergo surgery to remove a blood clot near his brain. (Contributed)
Long road ahead for Salmon Arm man recovering after stroke

Son launches GoFundMe campaign to help prepare for father’s return and rehabilitation

A driver stopped by Saanich police following a road rage incident on April 15 was found to be impaired, in violation of a license restriction and in a damaged vehicle. They received a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)
Road rager fails breathalyzer on busy B.C. highway in vehicle he shouldn’t be driving

Saanich police say man was operating vehicle without required ignition lock

Vernon Secondary School students walked in Friday, April 16, 2021, to a lawn full of plastic cutlery in a grad prank. (Debra Ann Large - Vernon & Area Community Forum)
Plastic cutlery aerates Vernon high school’s lawn in grad prank

Grad pranksters get an early start this year with unusual plastic prank

B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Premier John Horgan booked to get AstraZeneca shot Friday

‘Let’s show all British Columbians that the best vaccine is the one that’s available to you now,’ he said

Heather Barker. (File)
Bail decision moved for Vernon pharmacist charged with manslaughter

Shaun Ross Wiebe was charged with manslaughter in the 2018 death of Heather Barker

Most Read