According to a new survey by Research Co., most Canadians prefer the International Metric System (photo by Arek Socha/pixabay.com).

Miles or kilometres? Canadians weigh in on favoured measurement systems

Twenty-nine per cent of Canadians would like to see the country revert back to the Imperial system

Few Canadians are in favour of returning to feet, miles and pounds as the national system of measurement.

That’s according to a new survey released by Research Co. which shows only 29 per cent of Canadians would like to see the country adopt the Imperial system. On the other hand, 56 per cent of Canadians would carry on with the International Metric System, which uses metres, kilometres and litres for measurements.

Fifteen per cent are not sure.

Those aged 55 and older have the highest percentage (38 per cent) of support for the Imperial system.

When asked about how they measure six different things, the majority of Canadians gravitate towards Imperial units in three specific cases: measuring a person’s height (80 per cent), a person’s weight (76 per cent) and the temperature of an oven (59 per cent).

However, three other measurements are more likely to be conducted using the International Metric System: measuring the amount of liquid in a container (84 per cent), a vehicle’s speed (82 per cent) and gauging the temperature outside their home (77 per cent).

