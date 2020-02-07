Morning Start: 26 years ago today, Michael Jordan signs MLB contract

The weekend is about to start and a mix of snow and sun (yes, that’s right) is expected throughout the weekend.

Fun Fact of the day:

On February 7, 1994, Michael Jordan signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox of Major League Baseball after abruptly retiring from a dominant run in the NBA four months earlier when Jordan and his Chicago Bulls won the last three straight league championships.

Jordan had said that the recent death of his father had inspired him to make the change and chase a different dream.

During the brief but highly publicized baseball career, Jordan notched three homeruns, 30 stolen bases and 114 strikeouts in 127 games with the White Sox’s minor league affiliate Birmingham Barons.

After a year gone, Jordan returned to the NBA to lead the Bulls to another three back-to-back championships.

Bonus: Do you know the two players selected before Michael Jordan in the 1984 NBA draft?

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

Bonus answer: Akeem Olajuwon and Sam Bowie were drafted before Michael Jordan.

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Local business Jump2It hosted a fundraiser for Kelowna toddler Elara Isagawa, who is currently in Vancouver undergoing cancer treatment. Read more here.

Video of the day:

