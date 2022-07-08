(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Attacking turtles

Your morning start for Friday, July 8

Good morning everyone and congrats you made it to Friday! Let’s get your day started.

Fun Fact: Did you know turtles can attack when they feel threatened? It makes sense, but something we never think of.

@zachbern003 He definitely didn’t know 😂🐢 ⚠️No turtle were harm in this video⚠️ #fyp #fail #funny #ontario ♬ Funny Song – Cavendish Music

On this day

In 1896, Charles Tuppen resigns as Canada’s Prime Minister. He was in the position for 69 days, the shortest term in the country’s history.

In 1996, the Spice Girls release their debut single.

In 1999, author JK Rowling released the third book in the Harry Potter series, ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’.

In 2000, author JK Rowling released the fourth book in the Harry Potter series, ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’.

In 2005, ‘The Fantastic Four’ is released in theatres.

In 2010, ‘Inception’ is released in theatres.

National holidays

Today is Be a Kid Again Day, National Blueberry Day, National Freezer Pop Day, National Chocolate with Almonds Day, National Love Your Skin Day, and National Video Game Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Former Kelowna news anchor tosses hat in ring for city council. Learn more here.

Smashing glass sounds lead Chase RCMP to person hiding under bed. Learn more here.

City of Penticton lifts local state of emergency amid subsided flood risk. Learn more here.

Trending

People have seen home runs hit the foul pole, but have you seen a home run off the top of the foul pole?

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Jeffrey Tambor (78), actor Jaden Smith (24), actress Maya Hawke (24), actor Kevin Bacon (64), actress Sophia Bush (40), country singer Toby Keith (61), actress Anjelica Huston (71), comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (49), and singer Beck (52).

Have a great weekend everyone! Stay safe!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
54% of British Columbians believe Vancouver should bid for Winter Olympics, survey finds

Just Posted

Revelstoke Multicultural Society float in Canada Day parade, circa 1985. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 2459)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 7

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Attacking turtles

Painting at the Revelstoke Wildflower Festival. (Photo by Tom Poole)
Wildflower Festival to bring a splash of colour to Revelstoke

Motorists in Canada are continuing to face high prices at the pumps. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
EDITORIAL: Tax cuts won’t fix rising gas prices