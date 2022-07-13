Morning Start: Bats and lots of them

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 13

Good morning Okanagan! It’s time to get your day started!

Fun Fact: Over 20 per cent of mammals on Earth are different types of bats. Of the approximiately 5,000 species of mammals, it’s estimated 1000-1400 are different varieties of bats.

On this day

In 1923, the Hollywoodland sign is put up in the hills above Hollywood, Los Angeles.

In 2013, the #BlackLivesMatter movement is created in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the murder of Trayvon Martin.

In 2013, Canadian actor Cory Monteith dies at age 31.

In 2017, ‘Dunkirk’ premieres.

National holidays

Today is National French Fry Day, National Beans N’ Franks Day, and National Barbershop Music Appreciation Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

More open burning restrictions coming into effect for Okanagan-Shuswap. Learn more here.

RCMP Serious Crimes Unit continues to investigate Kelowna crane collapse. Learn more here.

Crime protest planned at Penticton city hall. Learn more here.

Trending

No fan should ever go this hard for a foul ball.

PUT A GLOVE ON THAT FACE! pic.twitter.com/kn47gARwVi — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) July 9, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Harrison Ford (80), actor Ken Jeong (53), actor Patrick Stewart (82), and actor Cheech Marin (76).

Have a great day everyone!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelownaOkanagan