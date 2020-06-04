(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Before Rosa Parks, there was Claudette Colvin

Your morning start for Thursday, June 4, 2020

Today’s social movements emphasize empowering voices, and we can look to past movements for examples on what a few voices can turn into.

Fun Fact of the day:

While Rosa Parks is the person most people think of as the first to refuse to give up their seat on a bus in the name of civil rights, she was actually preceded by Claudette Colvin.

The 15-year-old Colvin was arrested for refusing to move to the back of her school bus on March 2, 1955, nine months before Rosa Parks took the stand that quickly became a symbol of the civil rights movement and led to the Montgomery bus boycott.

After being thrown in jail, Colvin was one of four women who challenged segregation laws in court. Though her name is less remembered, she and Rosa Parks showed equal amounts of bravery in standing up for their rights.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Yesterday marked one year since the final report of the National Inquiry in Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman and Girls was published, and advocates have given the government a failing grade.

Video of the day:

READ MORE: John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won’t be eased regionally

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Creston school erects Class of 2020 banners after COVID-19 disrupts graduation

Just Posted

Vehicle stolen in Revelstoke recovered near Salmon Arm after occupants suffer overdoses

Police say they were alerted to the vehicle after occupants treated by ambulance after drug use

Revelstoke thrift store to reopen

It has been closed since March 17

UPDATE: Revelstoke teen organizing protest supporting Black Lives Matter movement

Protesters are asked to wear a mask if they attend

Revelstoke Community Housing Society moving forward with Oscar St. project

City council approved the lease agreement

Morning Start: Jack Daniel’s whisky was created by an enslaved black man

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

COLUMN: Efforts preserve and promote local agriculture

Farming will remain an important element in the region

Federal aid for care home systems needed ahead of second wave, advocates say

Ontario Long Term Care Association calling for more action

B.C. woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

Horgan calls for national anti-racism program; will pitch idea to PM, premiers

Premier John Horgan said he’s horrified by the death of George Floyd in the United States

Chilliwack dad rescues two young daughters after truck plunges into lake

“I used every single one of my angels that day,” said Dennis Saulnier

Police watchdog investigating fatal crash in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Bulman Road near Highway 97 on June 1

Kelowna council greenlights ‘The Wedge’

The wedge-shaped building will be built at the corner of Leon Avenue and Water Street

Kelowna BC SPCA busy throughout pandemic

Branch manager Sean Hogan said they have a good problem right now

Most Read