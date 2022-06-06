Morning Start: Canada’s lakes

Your morning start for Monday, June 6

Fun Fact: Canada has more lakes than the rest of the world combined.

On this day

In 1889, ‘the great fire in Seattle’ burns 25 city blocks, including the majority of the business sector.

In 1891, the first Canadian Prime Minister, John A. Macdonald dies at age 76.

In 1925, Walter Chrysler founded the Chrysler Corporation.

In 1978, news program ‘20/20’ premieres.

In 1984, the video game ‘Tetris’ is released.

In 1991, NBC announces Jay Leno is taking over for Johnny Carson as host of ‘The Tonight Show’.

In 1998, ‘Sex and the City’ premieres.

In 2002, ‘The Bourne Identity’ premieres in Los Angeles.

In 2007, the Anaheim Ducks win their first Stanley Cup, beating the Ottawa Senators 4-1.

National holidays

Today is National Apple Sauce Day, National Drive-In Movie Day, National Yo-Yo Day, National Garden Exercise Day, National Eyewear Day, World Pest Day, and National Higher Education Day.

In case you missed it

BGC Okanagan receives $75,000 donation on BGC Day. Learn more here.

Voice of the Penticton Vees stepping away from the organization. Learn more here.

Community rallies around Armstrong woman following second amputation. Learn more here.

Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin collected his first career ace last Friday!

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Colin Quinn (63), actor Paul Giamatti (55), actor Robert Englund (73), actor Jason Isaacs (59), and hockey hall of famer Cam Neely (57).

