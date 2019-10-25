(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights begins

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 25

This weekend brings in the start of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

Fact of the day:

Diwali is a five-day festival of lights that celebrates the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

The festival is celebrated by decorating, feasting, dancing and more during the celebration that is every autumn in the north hemisphere and every spring in the southern hemisphere.

The climax of the festival comes on the third day of the celebration (on Sunday) when participants come together in their finest clothes, illuminate their homes with candles and lamps while offering worship to Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity and wealth.

Diwali is also celebrated within other faiths in India. Jains, Sikhs, Newar Buddhists and Bengali Hindus celebrate their respective festivals during Diwali.

This year’s Diwali celebration will conclude on Oct. 29.

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

The Casa Loma community in West Kelowna voiced out their displeasure with the proposed Blackmun Bap project earlier this week. Over 400 residents gathered for a public hearing on the project on Wednesday night. Read more here.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna MP ‘not ruling out’ running for B.C. Liberal leadership

