Morning Start: Do you know that IKEA actually stands for something?

Most know the furniture and home accessories company by the confusion sometimes surrounding the assembly of their products, but did you know IKEA actually stands for something?

Fun Fact of the day: IKEA stands for the company’s founder

IKEA’s founder, Ingvar Kamprad, grew up in a Swedish farm called Elmtaryd near the village of Agunnaryd. Kamprad founded the company in 1943 at just 17-years-old.

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

An Alberta woman says she has complained to the RCMP about a decal bearing an energy services company’s logo below a cartoon depicting what appears to be the sexual assault of 17-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Video of the day:

Check out this super satisfying video of what happens when a water droplet falls on a sharp point!

