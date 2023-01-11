(Twitter)

Morning Start: Highest scoring NBA game

Your morning start for Wednesday, Jan. 11

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: On Dec. 13, 1983, the highest scoring NBA game ever took place when the Detroit Pistons beat the Denver Nuggets 186-184 in triple overtime.

On this day

In 1949, Los Angeles records its first snowfall.

In 1970, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings in Superbowl IV.

In 1973, MLB’s American League adopts the designated hitter.

In 1999, actor Jon Stewart becomes host of ‘The Daily Show’.

In 2010, Simon Cowell leaves ‘American Idol’.

National holidays

Today is Cigarettes are Hazardous to Your Health Day, International Thank You Day, International Parity at Work Day, Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day, National Hot Toddy Day, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, National Milk Day, National Take The Stairs Day, and National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

Foiled by their love for Timmies: Stolen vehicle from Kelowna found in Sicamous drive-thru. Learn more here.

Kim Mitchell continues his Rock ‘n’ Roll duty to open Penticton Peach Fest. Learn more here.

Salmon Arm food forest recognized nationally as healthy urban greenspace. Learn more here.

Trending

A man in the United States is under investigation after painting his dog to look like Pikachu and taking him to an NBA game…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Mary J.Blige (52), singer Cody Simpson (26), first Prime Minister of Canada John A. Macdonald, 20th Prime Minister of Canada Jean Chretien (89), and actress Amanda Peet (51).

Have a great day everyone!

