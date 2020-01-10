(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: How many searches are done on Google in a month?

Your morning start for Friday, January 10, 2020.

The so-called cold snap has arrived and it’s here to stay.

Fun Fact of the day: “Just google it…”

Where do you turn to when you need a question answered?

There’s no doubt “Just google it” is a common phrase, it’s heard in your household, on the bus to work, in your workplace, pretty much everywhere. Our dependence on using powerhouse search engines in lieu of our beloved encyclopedias or dictionaries to find out the unknown is real and it’s thriving.

In a Code/Mobile conference, Amit Singhal, senior vice president of Google Search, said Google receives over 100 billion searches a month. Additionally, more than half of those searches are coming from mobile devices. And that doesn’t include devices with screens bigger than 6 inches such as tablets. How insane?!

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Shovel, check. Snowboots, check. Sun? Nope.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

A houseboat anchored on the shores of Bear Creek Provincial Park on Okanagan Lake is sinking. Read more here.

Video of the day: That’s some great foot-work!

ALSO READ: Man charged after allegedly driving impaired with two children in vehicle in Burnaby

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bank of Canada to seek nominations for who should be on the new $5 bill

Just Posted

Environment Canada calls for another 15 cm for Revelstoke

The snow is to continue until next week

Revelstoke Library’s most checked out books for 2019

Garfield is on the list three times

Avalanche control planned for east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 will be closed between 1 p.m and 3 p.m.

Okanagan real estate sales up 23% from December 2018

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board releases the statistics for December 2019

Retiring board chair from Columbia Basin Trust leaves his mark

Rick Jensen has been on the board for seven years

Fashion Fridays: What you need to ditch and buy this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

As crime rates in Canada increase, confidence in police drops: poll

Crime rates in Canada dropped steadily from 1991 until 2014, but have since increased in the past four years

B.C. man granted bail ahead of appeal on conviction in toddler’s 1983 death

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Prince Harry stopped by during Christmas visit, Victoria-area shop owner reveals

Sixth in line to the British throne, Prince Harry and family spent Christmas on Saanich Peninsula

Bank of Canada to seek nominations for who should be on the new $5 bill

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first francophone prime minister, is currently featured on the $5 note

Morning Start: How many searches are done on Google in a month?

Your morning start for Friday, January 10, 2020.

South Okanagan man reported missing by RCMP

Penticton RCMP are appealing to the public for help locating Trevor Batoche.

UVic student killed in Iran plane crash remembered at vigil

An informal memorial was held at the University of Victoria on Thursday evening

How a missile might have shot a plane down in Iran, and what a probe will look for

At least 63 Canadians and 75 more people heading across to Canada were aboard the plane.

Most Read