Morning Start: How much did the cast of Friends (TV Show) make?

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 2nd, 2019

Happy October! The month of fall colours, pumpkin spice lattes, Thanksgiving and Halloween is here!

Fun Fact of the day:

How much did the cast of Friends (TV Show) make?

The stars were paid $75,000 per episode in season three, $85,000 in season four, $100,000 in season five, $125,000 in season six, $750,000 in seasons seven and eight, and $1 million in seasons nine and ten, making Aniston, Cox, and Kudrow the highest-paid TV actresses of all-time.

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

The Power has been restored to thousands of residents in Kelowna, however, about 1,600 residents remain in the dark in Rutland after a car hit a power pole Monday afternoon. Read the story here.

Video of the day:

The National Hockey League season starts Wednesday, Oct. 2. Here’s a look at a wicked wrist-shot goal by William Nylander during pre-season.

Toronto-based band AVATAAR playing Revelstoke Jazz Club Friday

The event is at the Selkirk Room at the Regent Hotel at 7 p.m.

Parking and accessible trails at bouldering site on Westside Rd.

Revelstoke Climbers Access Society and community partners hard at work at new recreation site

Revelstoke volunteers serve 24,000 breakfasts in schools

More hands needed for the program

PROFILE: Stewart running for People’s Party of Canada in Kootenay-Columbia

New conservative-leaning party wants to cut immigration, slash foreign aid funding

PHOTO GALLERY: Re-live the magic

LUNA Nocturnal Art Wonder back for a third year in Revelstoke

Hong Kong protester shot as China marks its 70th anniversary

Thousands confronted police across the city, the largest number of protests since the unrest began in June

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

Cleanup of bankrupt dump on Penticton Indian Band reserve could cost well over $1 million

RDOS staff say household tax required if $3.5 million in tipping fees waived as requested

Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

Union has been picketing since Sept. 19

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh sticks with B.C.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy

How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

New research says you probably don’t need to stop eating steak

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

