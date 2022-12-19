Morning Start: Ogopogo Statue

Good morning Okanagan! Six days until Christmas, are you done your shopping yet? Let’s get your day and week started heading into the holiday season.
Fun Fact: Did you know there’s a statue of the Ogopogo in Okanagan Lake?
@juicydiq THIS IS TERRIFYING #kelowna #BC #canada #scary #okanagan #okanaganlake #foryou #fyp #foryoupage ♬ Let Go – Ark Patrol
On this day
In 1891, the Canadian Rugby Union forms.
In 1918, Robert Ripley begins his ‘Believe It or Not’ as a column in the New York Times.
In 1984, Wayne Gretzky becomes the younger player in NHL history (23) to reach 1,000 points.
National holidays
Today is National Hard Candy Day, National Oatmeal Muffin Day, and National Heroes and Heroines Day.
In case you missed it
“I’m really thankful I get this chance”: Kelowna Rockets captain ready for World Juniors. Learn more here.
Celebrate the longest night of the year at Penticton’s Penhenge on Munson Mountain. Learn more here.
From monster spray to emergency action, Armstrong pharmacist award-winning. Learn more here.
Trending
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie is playing like this dad to start this career.
There’s the putter raise from Charlie.
Team Woods is feeling it @PNCChampionship 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TUEsjVG3nh
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2022
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Jake Gyllenhall (42), magician Criss Angel (55), Canadian golfer Lorie Kane (58), actress Alyssa Milano (50), model/Wayne’s daughter, Paulina Gretzky (34).
Have a great day and a great week everyone!
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
