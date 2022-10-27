Morning Start: Parrot Family

Good morning Okanagan, let’s get your Thursday started!
Fun Fact: A bonus from yesterday’s morning start fact. We had emails and comments saying that the photo used was not of parrots, but of budgies.
Well budgies are a type of parrot! Perhaps the most well-known, however, is the macaw.
On this day
In 1954, Walt Disney’s first show, ‘Disneyland’, premieres.
In 1986, the New York Mets win their second World Series after beating the Boston Red Sox in seven games.
In 1999, the New York Yankees win their second consecutive World Series, beating the Atlanta Braves in four games.
In 2004, the Boston Red Sox win their first World Series since 1918, sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals.
In 2013, rock singer Lou Reed dies at 71.
In 2014, Taylor Swift released her fifth studio album, ‘1989’.
National holidays
Today is National American Beer Day, National Black Cat Day, Cranky Co-Workers Day, and National Mentoring Day.
In case you missed it
Abandoned vehicle leads to search by Kelowna and Vernon RCMP. Learn more here.
Penticton RCMP looking for man last seen in 2019. Learn more here.
Kitchen fire in Salmon Arm building quickly extinguished, residents evacuated. Learn more here.
Trending
Here’s some wholesome content for your Thursday.
The surprise at the end… too wholesome ❤️
(via mdmotivator/IG) pic.twitter.com/6cbKC1XzbK
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2022
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor John Cleese (83), the 26th U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt, NBA player Lonzo Ball (25), actor Gianni DeCenzo (21), and Penticton-born freestyle skier Kristi Richards (41).
Have a great day everyone!
