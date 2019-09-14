Morning Start: Rain, rain, go away

The turnaround from summer to fall may happen in the Okanagan quicker than expected. Environment Canada forecasts rain with breaks of sun throughout Saturday with mostly more rain through the rest of next week.

Highs ranging around 20 C can be expected, but the Okanagan may have seen the last of the blistering sunny days for now.

Is summer over already in the Okanagan?? pic.twitter.com/UqTcGaopTt — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) September 14, 2019

Fun fact of the day:

The full moon closest to the Autumn Equinox is called the Harvest Moon. It was believed to be vital for an abundant harvest by many cultures.

Did you catch the Harvest Moon Friday night?

tonight's full harvest moon, in Boston; time lapse. so stunning! pic.twitter.com/LKoPJQ2j7S — Ditz McGee 🇨🇦 (@DitzMcGeee) September 14, 2019

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Highs of 21 C Saturday with a mix of sun and a 40 per cent chance of rain throughout the day. Rain and clouds are expected through the evening as the night time temperature drops to around 13 C.

In Vernon:

A mix of sun, clouds and rain throughout Saturday. A high of 21 C with a 40 per cent chance of rain and dropping to 13 C in the evening.

In Salmon Arm:

A dryer expected Saturday in Salmon Arm with slight chances of rain coming later in the night. High of 19 through the day with mostly sun and a mix of clouds. High of 13 C later in the night.

In Penticton:

High of 22 C with a mixture of sun and clouds and a 40 per cent chance of rain through the day. Dropping to about 15 C at night with rain continuing through to Sunday morning.

In case you missed it:

‘A real shame’: Kelowna MLA says factors behind Tolko mill closing should have been caught. Read more here.

‘A real shame’: #Kelowna MLA says factors behind Tolko mill closing should have been caught https://t.co/EirtJwDsnf — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) September 13, 2019

Video of the day:

Hopefully, fall cleaning around the Okanagan goes better than this..

I took a calculated risk, but man… Am I bad at math.https://t.co/IfWNuIrEq9 pic.twitter.com/vVYXvw1kbB — Imgur (@imgur) September 13, 2019

READ MORE: Okanagan realtor pledges $10,000 and unicorn tattoo for Special Olympics charity

READ MORE: Two killed on Vancouver Island after bus crashes carrying university students

Natalia Cuevas Huaico