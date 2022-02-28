Morning Start: Scotland’s national animal is the unicorn

Happy Monday and last day of February! Hope you had a great long weekend. Let’s get your week started off right.

Fun Fact: Scotland’s national animal is the unicorn.

The mythological creature was first seen in the 12th century when it appeared on the Scottish royal coat of arms by William I.

On this day

In 1850, the University of Utah opens in Salt Lake City.

In 1909, the first National Women’s Day is held in the U.S. It occurred as part of the 1908 garment protest in New York where women protested against their working conditions.

In 1952, Vincent Massey is sworn in as the first Canadian-born Governor General of Canada.

In 1970, bicycles are allowed on the Golden Gate Bridge.

In 1983, the two-hour series finale of the television show M*A*S*H aired. 125 million people in the U.S. watched.

In 1988, the XV Winter Olympic games come to a close in Calgary, A.B.

In 1998, hockey player Mark Messier records his 1,600th career point.

In 2010, the XXI Winter Olympic Games come to a close in Vancouver, B.C.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Floral Design Day, National Chocolate Souffle Day, National Public Sleeping Day, and Rare Disease Day.

We like to keep it light and fun here in the morning start but there are some serious events going on in the world right now. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev took a stand against the war after his win last Friday.

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes "No war please" on the camera following his advancement to the final in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/GQe8d01rTd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 25, 2022

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with NBA star Luca Doncic (23), country singer Jason Aldean (45), comedian Gilbert Gottfried (67), retired hockey player Eric Lindros (49), baseball relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (34), and actor John Turturro (65).

Have a great Monday!

