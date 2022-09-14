Morning Start: Swimming rabbits

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you’re getting back into your fall routine! Let’s get your day started!
Fun Fact: Rabbits can swim and their ears go into ‘swim mode’.
Just now finding out that rabbits can swim. Also learned their ears go into swim mode when they do. This is news. pic.twitter.com/lsTlcIMIe6
— Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) September 10, 2022
In 1979, President Jimmy Carter was attacked by a giant swimming rabbit!
On this day
In 1814, ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ is written by Francis Scott Key while he witnessed Fort McHenry get bombarded.
In 1956, IBM releases the RAMAC 305, the world’s first commercial computer with a hard drive. Each one weighed more than a ton.
In 1981, People’s Court and Entertainment Tonight both premiere on television.
In 1985, ‘The Golden Girls’ premieres.
In 1990, father and son duo Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. hit back-to-back home runs in a game.
In 2009, actor Patrick Swayze dies at age 57 of pancreatic cancer.
In 2021, actor Norm McDonald dies at age 61.
National Holidays
Today is National Cream Filled Doughnut Day, National Colouring Day, National Sober Day, National Coding Day, National Food is Medicine Day, National Eat a Hoagie Day, and Gobstopper Day.
In case you missed it
Guns, other weapons and bike chop shop found in Kelowna’s Mission. Learn more here.
Vernon launches emergency alert system. Learn more here.
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral. Learn more here.
Trending
Tip drill! What a play to complete the strikeout.
Now THAT'S focus 😯
(via @Rangers)pic.twitter.com/AOTwz9KvkA
— ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2022
Celebrity birthdays
If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Amy Winehouse (would’ve been 39), actor Andrew Lincoln (49), and rapper Nas (49).
Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!
