Morning Start: Sword fighting in the Okanagan

On this day

In 1896, the first x-ray photo is taken in the United States.

In 1969, the New York Jets win Super Bowl III.

In 1971, ‘All in the Family’ premieres.

In 1975, the Pittsburgh Steelers win Super Bowl IX.

In 1993, Mario Lemieux announces he has Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In 1995, the OJ Simpson murder trial begins in L.A.

In 2001, Disney Channel premieres ‘Lizzie McGuire’.

In 2006, the New York Rangers retire Mark Messier’s number 11.

In 2010, an earthquake in Haiti kills more than 160,000 people.

National holidays

Today is National Hot Tea Day, Kiss a Ginger Day, National Curried Chicken Day, National Pharmacist Day, National Kettlebell Day, National Youth Day, and Stick to your New Year’s Resolution Day.

In case you missed it

Okanagan College caught in cyberattack. Learn more here.

Trial underway for former Interior Health top doc charged with sex crimes against child. Learn more here.

2022 was Penticton’s third-biggest year for construction. Learn more here.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with singer Zayn Malik (30), Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos (59), radio host Howard Stern (69), actress Kirstie Alley (would’ve been 72), metal singer Rob Zombie (58), actress Issa Rae (38), singer Ella Henderson (27), and NHL player Tim Horton (would’ve been 93).

