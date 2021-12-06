Morning Start: the Burj Khalifa is the tallest office building in the world

(Photo: Pexels)

Your Morning Start for Monday, Dec. 6

Fun fact: The Burj Khalifa is the tallest office building in the world

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the tallest in the world at 828 m, or 2,716 ft 6 in. It beats Taipei 101 (also known as the Taipei Financial Centre) in Taiwan, which was dubbed the world’s tallest office building in 2003. It also beats the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which was deemed the tallest office building in March 1996.

Weather forecast reaccording to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

kelowna

In Penticton:

pen

In Revelstoke:

revy

In Salmon Arm:

salmon arm

In Vernon:

vernon

In case you missed it:

RCMP are alerting the public of a police impersonation scam that led to two North Okanagan residents losing thousands of dollars.

Police recently received two separate reports of fraudsters claiming to be police officers and convincing victims into purchasing and handing over thousands of dollars worth of gift cards.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Rudolph, is that you?

@barstoolsports

Thought Rudolph was going to take flight there for a second (ig: @kjerstisofiean)

♬ Drilla – liverpoolfans.com

