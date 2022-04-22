Morning Start: The director of the first Got Milk? commercial

Your morning start for Friday, April 22

Good morning and happy Friday! It’s time to grab your coffee and get your day started.

Fun Fact: The first televised ‘Got Milk?’ advertisement was directed by Michael Bay. Yes, the same director of the Transformers series and many more action movies.

On this day

In 1500, Brazil is discovered by the Portuguese.

In 1903, the New York Highlanders (Yankees) lose 3-1 in their first MLB game.

In 1954, the NBA introduces the 24-second shot clock and six team fouls.

In 1963, Lester B. Pearson is swore in as the 14th Prime Minister of Canada.

In 1969, the world’s first eye transplant is performed.

In 1970, the first ‘Earth Day’ is celebrated.

In 1976, Barbara Walters becomes the first woman to anchor the nightly news (ABC).

In 1979, The Rolling Stones play two benefit concerts in Oshawa, Ontario for the Canadian National Institute for the Blind. The performances served as Keith Richards’ sentence for his conviction on heroin charges in Toronto in 1977.

In 1981, more than $3.3 million is stolen from the First National Bank of Arizona.

In 1991, Johnny Carson announces his retirement from ‘The Tonight Show’.

In 1993, the web browser Mosiac 1.0 is released.

In 2003, Patrick Roy plays his last game in the NHL.

In 2006, four Canadian soldiers are killed by a roadside bomb north of Kandahar, Afghanistan.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is Earth Day, Day of Silence, Orthodox Good Friday, and National Jelly Bean Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

In Penticton

In Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

In Vernon

In case you missed it

Missing man located deceased in Okanagan Lake. Learn more here.

Vernon-based BBQ sauce earns Texas nod of approval. Learn more here.

Kelowna RCMP investigating after children suffer burn-like injuries in park. Learn more here.

Trending

This is how you catch and release.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Machine Gun Kelly (32), actress Amber Heard (36), actress Estelle Harris (would’ve been 94), actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan (56), actor Jack Nicholson (85), retired NFL player Marshawn Lynch (36), actress/talk show host Sherri Shepherd (55), and actor Ryan Stiles (63).

Have a great weekend! Get outside and enjoy the nice weather!

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan