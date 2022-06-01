(Photo - Twitter)

(Photo - Twitter)

Morning Start: The world’s oldest cat

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 1

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Let’s get your day started right!

Fun Fact: The oldest domestic cat lived for 38 years! Her name was Creme Puff and she lived in Austin, Texas.

On this day

In 1638, the first earthquake in the United States is recorded.

In 1935, driving tests and license plates are introduced in the United Kingdom.

In 1968, Helen Keller died at age 87.

In 1969, tobacco commercials are banned on television and radio in Canada.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is World Narcissistic Abuse Day, Dinosaur Day, National Nail Polish Day, World Reef Awareness Day, Flip a Coin Day, Global Running Day, Global Day of Parents, National Go Barefoot Day, National Hazelnut Cake Day, National Olive Day, National Say Something Nice Day, Wear a Dress Day, World Milk Day, Pen Pal Day, and New Year’s Resolutions Recommitment Day.

With it being a new month, June is National PTSD Awareness Month, National Zoo and Aquarium Month, National Rose Month, National Safety Month, National Candy Month, Rebuild Your Life Month, and many more. For the rest of the list, click here.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Dog discovered near Kelowna with gunshot wounds expected to make full recovery. Learn more here.

Kelowna’s famous mini golf course closed. Learn more here.

Text alerts for toxic drugs now available in Interior Health. Learn more here.

Trending

We’ve all been here on the golf course at any age…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Tom Holland (26), actor Morgan Freeman (85), actress Marilyn Monroe (would’ve been 96), model Heidi Klum (49), actress Amy Schumer (41), singer Alanis Morrisette (48), comedian Nikki Glaser (38), actress Sarah Wayne Callies (45), and country singer Charli Brandi (41).

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

coffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
‘Angel in disguise’: Saanich woman looks for mystery Good Samaritan after medical incident
Next story
PODCAST: B.C. man Bert terHart paddling, portaging across Canada

Just Posted

(Photo - Twitter)
Morning Start: The world’s oldest cat

Hikers getting outside in Martha Creek Provincial Park near Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Get outside and celebrate the second annual BC Trails Day

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

The Toxic Drug Alerts System uses text messaging to send alerts as a public health measure to prevent drug poisonings. Photo: Interior Health Authority
Text alerts for toxic drugs now available in Interior Health