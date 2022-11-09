(Pixabay)

Morning Start: The world’s population

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 9

Good morning Okanagan! Let’s get your Wednesday started!

Fun Fact: It is estimated that in a week’s time, Earth’s population will reach 8 billion.

On this day

In 1861, the first football game in Canada that’s documented takes place at the University of Toronto.

In 1904, the first airplane flight to last more than five minutes takes place.

In 1982, boxer Sugar Ray Leonard retires… for the first time.

In 2006, singer David Bowie performs on stage for the last time.

In 2019, the last edition of the Hockey Night in Canada segment ‘Coach’s Corner’ takes place, ending a 37-year run.

National holidays

Today is British Pudding Day, Go To An Art Museum Day, and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day.

Remembering Indigenous veterans who risked their lives but were stripped of their community. Learn more here.

Poppy campaign has begun in Penticton ahead of Remembrance Day. Learn more here.

Sketch of alleged attempted Vernon child abduction suspect released. Learn more here.

This is one smart dog.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with wrestler Chris Jericho (52), rapper French Montana (38), country singer Chris Lane (38), actor Lou Ferrigno (71), and rock singer Tom Fogerty (would’ve been 82).

Stay warm, drive safe, and have a great day everyone!

