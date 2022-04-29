Morning Start: What NHL fan bases consume the most alcohol?

Your morning start for Friday, April 29

Happy Friday! It’s time to get your day started before the weekend!

Fun Fact: According to a recent study by time2play, Toronto Maple Leafs fans consume the most alcoholic beverages per game while watching hockey. They also spend the most money on alcohol. They average 3.9 drinks per game and spend an average of $58.50.

Here’s how the rest of the Canadian teams rank: 6th – Edmonton (3.5 drinks, $43.75), 8th – Ottawa (3.4, $42.50), 22nd – Vancouver (2.4, $36), 24th – Winnipeg (2.3, $25.88) 25th – Montreal (2.3, $27.60) 26th – Calgary (2.2, $25.30).

New York Rangers fans rank last on the list, averaging 1.8 drinks per game ($24.30).

On this day

In 1936, the first professional baseball game is played in Japan.

In 1967, singer Aretha Franklin releases her hit song ‘Respect’.

In 1980, movie director Alfred Hitchcock dies at 80.

In 1992, the Los Angeles police department officers charged with excessive force stemming from the Rodney King riots are acquitted, causing more riots in the city.

In 2011, the Royal Wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton takes place.

In 2018, ‘The Simpsons’ airs its 635th episode, making it the television series with the highest number of episodes.

National holidays

According to National Today, today is National Zipper Day, National Shrimp Scampi Day, National Hairball Awareness Day, and International Dance Day.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with comedian Jerry Seinfeld (68), retired tennis star Andre Agassi (52), actor Daniel Day-Lewis (65), actress Michelle Pfeiffer (64), actress Uma Thurman (52), and singer Willie Nelson (89).

Have a great Friday and a great weekend!

