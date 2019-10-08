(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Where does Canada’s education rank globally?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

While education wasn’t a hot topic during last night’s federal debates, we’re beginning Tuesday with a look at how Canadian education compares to the rest of the world.

Fun Fact of the day:

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recently released its most educated countries rankings for 2019. How did Canada stack up?

In short, not too shabby.

The OECD bases its ranking on the percentage of adult residents between the ages of 25 and 64 who have received tertiary education (a two-year or four-year degree or an education through a vocational program).

According to their data, 56.7 per cent of Canadians fulfill that definition. In second place is Japan with 51.4 per cent of its adults having tertiary education The U.S. ranks fifth behind Israel and South Korea.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

It’s likely to be a rainy morning in parts of the region with chances of showers as high as 60 per cent in Vernon, though only 30 per cent in Kelowna and Penticton. With temperatures in the 8-11 C range, we can be thankful that the rain won’t be turning into snow just yet.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In Case You Missed It:

Everyone knows those Lotto 6/49 commercials – the ones in which co-workers, with expressions changing from confusion to elation, leap into each other’s arms having discovered their pool had the winning numbers, and presumably quit their jobs in the next scene.

That commercial became a reality for the seven co-workers at the Vernon Pharmacy who won a jackpot of $500,000 in the Sept. 25 draw. According to Tina Gouvin, the group will celebrate with a get-together (and hopefully, for the sake of those who still need prescriptions, they won’t all be heading to an early retirement afterwards).

READ MORE: Vernon co-workers $500,000 richer

Video of the day:

Oftentimes the video of the day is a showcase of one of the many talents animals possess, and today is no different.

READ MORE: Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C. mountain passes

Brendan Shykora
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Canada’s first tiny-home hotel opens in Fernie
Next story
Nearly 50% of British Columbians feel lonely sometimes: United Way

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers ending

High five degrees

Trees come down at Begbie Falls Recreation Site for new campground

Some local residents are not happy with the project

Candidates talk food security at Cranbrook forum

NDP, Liberal and Green candidates answer questions on food security and sustainability

UPDATE: Six candidates running to be MP for the Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up Oct. 21

Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C. mountain passes

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along high elevation roads

VIDEO: Deer attacked by ‘pack of aggressive dogs’ at Victoria golf course

Witness posted that incident was ‘awful and emotional’ to watch

Spun out semi blocks northbound lanes of Coquihalla

DriveBC is telling motorists to expect delays on Highway 5

Contenders to perform at Okanagan and Interior venues

Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard will be joined by Blu and Kelly Hopkins

B.C.’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Technology protected multiple students on its very first day in use in Abbotsford

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Nearly 50% of British Columbians feel lonely sometimes: United Way

Giving back helps, United Way survey suggests

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Morning Start: Where does Canada’s education rank globally?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Most Read