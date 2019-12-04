Evolution. (Wikimedia Commons)

Nearly 40% of Canadians want creationism taught in schools: poll

23% of Canadians believe God created humans in the past 10,000 years

Nearly 40 per cent of Canadians want creationism taught in schools, a poll released Tuesday by Research Co. suggests.

The poll, which was conducted online in November, asked 1,000 Canadians about creationism and how they believe humans came to be.

Researchers found that 38 per cent of those surveyed either probably or definitely wanted creationism included in the school curriculum.

A nearly identical 39 per cent probably or definitely did not want it taught in schools, while 23 per cent were unsure. Men were slightly more likely to want creationism in the classroom.

Poll results show that people aged 35 to 54 were the most likely to want the belief taught in schools, while those aged 18 to 34 years old just behind them at 19 per cent.

The poll suggest one in four Canadians believe that God created humans within the past 10,000 years,

Researchers found 23 per cent of Canadians either definitely or probably thought humans were created by God during the past 10,000 years.

Another 61 per cent believed that humans evolved from less advanced beings over millions of years, while 17 per cent said they weren’t sure.

The study found that of Christian denominations, protestants were nearly twice as likely to strongly believe in creationism, compared to Catholics who believed at similar rates as the general population.

Women were slightly more likely than men to believe in creationism, and Conservative voters were likelier to hold the belief compared to NDP and Liberal voters.

Across the provinces, British Columbians were least likely to believe in creationism at 10 per cent, with Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba the most likely at 21 per cent each.

ALSO READ: Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vote now for the People’s Choice Photo Award

Just Posted

Rob Morrison sworn in as Kootenay-Columbia MP

Parliament set to reconvene on Thursday with election of House Speaker, Throne Speech

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Dec. 5

Alcoholics Anonymous 7 days a week If you want to drink, that’s… Continue reading

Recycle BC to switch to blue bins in Revelstoke in July 2020

The bins will be provided in the spring

Environment Canada says hazardous winter driving conditions for Revelstoke

Avalanche control today east of Revelstoke

World’s most extensive avalanche detection system launched on Rogers Pass

The project stems from $95 million in funding to improve Highway 1 through Glacier National Park

Downtown association crew checks on those sleeping rough

The team’s morning rounds take them around the downtown core

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Brandon Teixeira, charged with murder, wants to return to Canada ‘as soon as possible,’ says lawyer

Donations sought to help North Okanagan kids afford Christmas

Children’s Gift House looking for items that kids with limited funds can get for their parents

Okanagan resident orders Skip The Dishes over 200 times in 2019

Butter Chicken skips line to top city’s food chain, maintains No. 1 spot

Nearly 40% of Canadians want creationism taught in schools: poll

23% of Canadians believe God created humans in the past 10,000 years

LETTER: Health model profits from patents’ suffering and desperation

Health care should be based on need not the ability to pay

Kamloops man believes brother was murdered

Ben Boltwood feels his sibling found dead in Kamloops may have been killed

Gate blocks well-used access to Salmon Arm’s Mount Ida

Province aware of the situation, working with involved parties on a solution

Most Read