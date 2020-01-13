An avid Archie reader from Penticton shared her discovery of a special cameo by the Okanagan Lake monster with the internet. (Debbie Verhaeghe-Wooley)

Okanagan Lake monster makes cameo in popular comic series

Penticton resident finds Ogopogo in unlikely spot

One avid comic book reader found a familiar monster in a Jughead comic gifted to her.

Penticton resident Debbie Verhaeghe-Wooley said she has been reading Archie comics since she was a little girl.

“My family has always given me Archie books for Christmas,” she said. “Long story short, my mom — who is 80 — found a bunch of Archie books at the thrift store.”

And when Verhaeghe-Wooley was perusing them, she spotted the Ogopogo.

In No. 28 of Jughead and Friends Digest, the popular character who can never satisfy his hunger was given a crash course in the ways of the infamous Okanagan Lake monster while visiting his uncle in Canada.

“Ogopogo is the legendary monster of Okanagan Lake in British Columbia,” a professor tells Jughead and pals in the book.

She said it was pretty interesting to spot some local celebrities in the stories she’s loved since childhood.

Verhaeghe-Wooley shared her findings in a Penticton Facebook group, which was then re-shared in Vintage Vernon BC.

The post has since been shared nearly 100 times, with some readers stoked the creators spelled “Okanagan” correctly.

