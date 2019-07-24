Okanagan owl video a hoot

A pair of great grey owls were captured sharing a meal, alongside two others, on a Vernon resident’s deck. (Video still)

Some local feathered friends are catching a lot of attention.

Bret Chalmers caught a video of four great grey owls at his Lone Pine Ranch home Tuesday morning.

The owls, perched on his deck, are seen sharing a mouse and providing some smiles and laughs to the tune of more than 10,000 viewers so far.

“They have been around for a few weeks,” said Chalmers. “Never seen them feeding before though.”

The large birds aren’t uncommon in the Commonage/Predator area, but Chalmers is seeing an increase in their presence.

“Seems like we have seen more then ever lately.”

