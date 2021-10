Northern Lights put on a spectacular show, visible from Oyama on Monday, Oct. 11, and across B.C. and Alberta. (Arun Mathew photo)

Several Okanagan residents were treated to a Thanksgiving light show Monday evening/Tuesday morning.

The Northern Lights danced across the skies, visible across B.C. and Alberta Oct 11.

Arun Mathew caught the display on camera from Oyama, with all its green glory.

