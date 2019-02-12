Okanagan-Shuswap ski hills get a blast of powder

Big White, Silver Star, Revelstoke, Apex all got several centimetres overnight

Skiers check out the powder at Silver Star. (Silver Star)

Ski hills in the Okanagan were covered in powder Tuesday morning as several inches of snow fell overnight.

Big White near Kelowna saw 18 centimetres of snow overnight, leading to a 185 centimetres base.

Over at Silver Star, 3 centimetres fell overnight and the base sits at 178 centimetres.

Compete for your shot at $50,000 in cash and prizing over 7 sporting events or come out to spectate and enjoy all of the other mountain activities during our SEISMIC Spring Mountain Festival at SilverStar. See more at https://t.co/GgRdWmcHrC #SkiSilverStar #SeismicFest pic.twitter.com/Z1gBINh0pT — SilverStarMtnResort (@SilverStarMR) February 11, 2019

To the northeast, Revelstoke Mountain Resort saw one centimetre fall overnight, leading to a base of 207 centimetres.

Apex Mountain Resort by Penticton saw 6 centimetres overnight for a base of 110 centimetres.

