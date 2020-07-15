PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

A controversial mega-mansion in Richmond could be yours – for the price of nearly $22 million, or $1 million per thousand square feet.

The mansion, which was officially listed on Friday (July 10), features nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and is located on a 10-acre property at 9431 No. 6 Road.

The extremely large home is one of the last mega-mansions legally built in B.C. In 2018, the provincial government passed legislation that bans the building of houses larger than 20,000 square feet on Agricultural Land Reserve, instead capping homes to less than about 5,400 square feet.

Inside, the home includes a series of chandeliers, a media room and gym. In the back yard, it also features a large chess board and seating area surrounded by a fountain pond.

ALSO READ: Beverly Hills 90210 star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada said in a monthly outlook report that the pandemic is expected to slow housing activity over the next few years with the ripple effects of the country’s economic downturn, as well as lower immigration.

In B.C., home sales and prices have started to rise in the face of the pandemic. BCREA chief economist Brendon Ogmundson said in a news release on Tuesday that the average price for a single-detached home was roughly $748,000 – up slightly from the $729,000 in May and a 9.1 per cent increase from June of last year.

“Sales around the province surged back to pre-COVID-19 levels in June,” Ogmundson said.

“While there are some temporary factors that may have pushed demand forward, we are cautiously optimistic that market activity will remain firm.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Real estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Cardio equipment from ‘major gym franchise’ in B.C. to be auctioned online

Just Posted

Petition asks Revelstoke to study sewage hookup in Arrow Heights

A new development could provide opportunities for a new sewer line to surrounding homes

City Council approves new vision statement for Official Community Plan

The update of the plan continues

Revelstoke SAR crews help find woman’s body around Kaslo River

The woman was on a motorcycle when it plunged into the river on June 21

RCMP identify dangerous driver from near head-on collision by Golden

Police say the extremely dangerous and illegal maneuver put multiple lives at risk

Hitchhiker with metal pipe prompts RCMP to close Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Police respond to report of man who pointed what was believed to be a rifle at passing driver

Okanagan farm turns fruit into drink production

When residents support Farming Karma, they support local orchardists

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

Commercial huckleberry harvesting restricted in Kootenays

The province of B.C. has banned commercial-scale picking from July 15 to October 15

Thousands of dollars in stolen rice found in B.C. warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

Quick response saves Keremeos home from structure fire

“If we didn’t get the call when we did, we would have probably had a shop loss, and a house loss.”

BC Coroner investigating sudden death in Kelowna

A woman was found dead at around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Springfield Rd. on July 14

Family rescued after flipping tube on Penticton channel

Two back-to-back marine rescues Tuesday kept Penticton crews busy

Bikers Are Buddies set up in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Non-profit motorcycle group rides to raise awareness around bullying

COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

With 40 infrared cameras deployed in Kitasoo-Xai’Xais territory, research will help develop tourism plan with least impact on bears

Most Read