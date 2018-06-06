(Twitter/DeltaPolice)

Police capture opossum in the shower of B.C. home

“The possum was highly displeased, but we got it safely out, and back to the wild”

Police won’t say how an opossum ended up in a shower at a home in the community of Ladner, B.C., but one thing is clear: the long-tailed animal wasn’t happy when an officer showed up to take it away.

Delta Police Department spokeswoman Cris Leykauf says a surprised resident called police just before midnight last Wednesday.

She says the opossum showed its displeasure at the sight of an officer by drawing back its lips, foaming at the mouth and releasing a foul smell.

Leykauf says its appearance in the shower had nothing to do with a prank or a family member and that the people involved aren’t expected to repeat their actions.

She says it’s one of the strangest animal calls the department has received, but officers have recently dealt with owls in the nearby community of Tsawwassen and crows in North Delta.

Opossums are also known as possums, and this one was released back into the wild.

The Canadian Press

