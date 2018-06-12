Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

An error on the popular photo-sharing app Instagram is causing chaos around the globe Tuesday.

User feeds have been unable to refresh, leading many people to move to Twitter for the time being in order to check on the situation. The technical problem is not allowing the app or website to properly refresh new content with new posts.

While the feed may appear to be working properly, some users have complained they are unable to pull the app down to see new content as a warning message pops up saying, “We’re sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again.”

Other messages say items have failed to load, or that the page couldn’t refresh its feed.

A hashtag on Twitter — #instagramdown — has already begun to trend, and the company has just now addressed the problem although some users say this has affected their ability to procrastinate in some cases for up to three hours.

But it is good to see this technical glitch provided everyone with another opportunity to work on their meme game.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

Just Posted

B.C. youth agency closes after staff gave teen drugs

Minister Katrine Conroy says criminal record checks, audits underway

B.C. Farmer’s Market Nutrition Coupon Project gets $100,000 boost

Columbia Basin residents, local farmers and local farmers’ markets will all benefit… Continue reading

Blue Heron Night of Music set to land in Revelstoke

A new music festival will be landing in Revelstoke this August. The… Continue reading

Revelstokian to compete for Miss Canada Globe title

As part of a military family that moved around a lot, Amber… Continue reading

City of Revelstoke concerned with policy proposed for the Provincial Caribou Recovery Program

City report: The economic impact of reduced access to the backcountry would be devastating

Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

Social media users are thanking Canadian neighbours for arts, kindness, food

Man injured in Kamloops drug trade shooting

Kamloops RCMP are linking Monday’s shooting incident to the drug trade

10 reports of feces falling from sky across B.C.

Transport Canada is investigating reports across B.C. and Saskatchewan

Insulin pumps to be covered for B.C. diabetics

Over-25 patients can use device to replace injections

Stargazing: Understanding the Northern Lights

Ken Tapping, astronomer with the National Research Council’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

B.C. tech firm denies lying to committee probing Facebook data scandal

Jeff Silvester of AggregateIQ says Victoria company did nothing wrong during 2016 Brexit referendum

CPP Investment Board taking a look stalled Trans Mountain project

CPPIB has yet to begin a formal analysis or receive any confidential information

Woman burned in house fire while trying to rescue cats

Princeton area home completely destroyed in nighttime blaze

Most Read