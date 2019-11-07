The four Starbucks holiday cup designs for 2019. (Starbucks)

Starbucks launches five new cup designs for the holidays

Designs were meant to evoke feelings of joy

Do you smell the cheer in the air? Maybe it’s just the peppermint mochas from Starbucks you’re smelling, complete with the launch of new holiday cups from the coffee shops.

Four new designs for disposable cups launched in stores Thursday, along with a reusable red cup design.

Jen Quotson, vice president of Starbucks Creative, said they hoped the festive cups would be “mini moments of joy” for customers.

“We came up with this idea of wrapping the stores in holiday joy and wrapping the cups like a gift to our partners and customers,” Quotson said. “We wanted coming to Starbucks to be like uncovering a present.”

The cups included green polka dots on a red background, a “merry coffee” cup, a striped green cup with holiday wishes, and candy cane stripes with Starbucks lettering. There is also a reusable red cup with “merry coffee” lettering.

The reusable Starbucks holiday cup for 2019. (Starbucks)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Peacocks up for adoption at exotic animal farm in the Okanagan
Next story
Fashion Fridays: Things a stylist would remove from your closet

Just Posted

Politically Incorrect: Taking a look at Revelstoke’s empty buses

Tim Palmer Special to the Review “Free transit,” exclaimed Coun. Cody Younker,… Continue reading

Community Calendar for Nov. 7

Rotary Trivia Night, Soup and a Smile, St Francis Parish Christmas Bazaar

Volleyball season wraps up for Revelstoke

Revelstoke’s senior girls volleyball team did not advance to the Okanagan Valley… Continue reading

Revelstoke Tim Hortons recognized with inclusive hiring award

‘Our team is a family’-Donna Lecompte

Revelstoke RCMP looking for stolen Dodge flat deck

The vehicle was stolen Oct. 12

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

Kamloops RCMP look for witnesses of fatal crash

Police are searching for a woman who was on scene at the time of the collision

Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Airbnb said it has paid out $33.7 million in provincial sales tax

Owners of B.C. care home in damage control after 94-year-old left with bed bugs for days

Ontario-based Sienna Living holds meeting with residents to discuss whistleblower video

Construction activity busy in Summerland

Since beginning of 2019, 188 building permits worth $35,178,800 have been issued

Cannabis products removed from Princeton store shelves after visits from RCMP

Police seized a quantity of illegal cannabis products at a local business… Continue reading

Man pleads guilty to child pornography offences in Salmon Arm

Offences took place between December 2018 and September 2019

Okanagan United Way youth tech program gets $20,000 donation

The funding comes from the RBC Future Launch program in Kelowna

Starbucks launches five new cup designs for the holidays

Designs were meant to evoke feelings of joy

Most Read