Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

Polar Bear Plunge Day, Bacon Day and Fruitcake Toss Day are all coming up this week

More than 500 people race towards the cold waters of Boundary Bay for the 40th annual Polar Bear Swim at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. on Jan. 1, 2020. Friday, Jan. 1 is Polar Bear Plunge Day around the world. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In January, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Hobby Month and Clean Up Your Computer Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Dec. 27: Make Cut-Out Snowflakes Day, Fruitcake Day, Visit the Zoo Day.

Monday, Dec. 28: Card Playing Day.

Tuesday, Dec. 29: Pepper Pot Day, Tick Tock Day.

Wednesday, Dec. 30: Bacon Day, Bicarbonate of Soda Day.

Thursday, Dec. 31: Make Up Your Mind Day, No Interruptions Day, Champagne Day.

Friday, Jan. 1: Polar Bear Plunge Day, Ring a Bell Day, Euro Day, Commitment Day.

Saturday, Jan. 2: Buffet Day, Fruitcake Toss Day, Science Fiction Day, Happy Mew Year Day for Cats.

