Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 is International Talk Like a Pirate Day. Pictured here on July 5, 2017 is Jeannie Savard who dressed up like a pirate for her attraction Storybook Adventure in Agassiz, B.C. (Erin Knutson/ The Agassiz-Harrison Observer file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one strange thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In September, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Housekeepers Week, Happy Cat Month, Library Card Sign-Up Month and Mushroom Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Sept. 13: Roald Dahl Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Hug Your Hound Day, Kids Take Over The Kitchen Day.

Monday, Sept. 14: Cream-Filled Doughnut Day, Gobstopper Day, Boss/Employee Exchange Day.

Tuesday, Sept. 15: International Red Panda Day, Make a Hat Day, Batman Day, Double Cheeseburger Day.

Wednesday, Sept. 16: Collect Rocks Day, Guacamole Day, Stepfamily Day.

Thursday, Sept. 17: International Country Music Day, Locate an Old Friend Day, Apple Dumpling Day.

Friday, Sept. 18: Rice Krispie Treat Day, Grenache Day, Concussion Awareness Day.

Saturday, Sept. 19: International Talk Like a Pirate Day, National Cleanup Day, National Gymnastics Day, Eat an Apple Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 is also Eat an Apple Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

