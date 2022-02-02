UPDATE: Two North Okanagan women compete to be Inked Magazine’s next cover girl

Lumby’s Phoebe Suttling is vying to become the next cover girl of Inked Magazine in an online competition running until March 17, 2022. (Inked photo)

Two local ladies are on the path to becoming Inked Magazine’s next cover girl.

Heavily clad in tattoos, Phoebe Suttling is taking part in an online competition for the chance to grace the magazine cover and win $25,000 in the process.

Suttling, from Lumby, is currently in first place in the group stage.

Enderby’s Jessica Wesman is also in the running.

Currently third in her group, Wesman got her first tattoo at 14 – matching memorials with her mom and sister on the back of their necks for her big brother who died in 2001 from cancer.

If she won, Wesman said she would take her mom anywhere she wanted to go.

“She is my hero, my person. All shes known is grief and sadness. Being a single mom, she still pulled through and still to this day is the most beautiful human. It’s never been about her, so I would love to give a little something back, make something about her.”

Suttling says if she were to win, she’d use the money for a trip in her camper van, pay off bills for her new business and, of course, get more tattoos.

The competition is in the beginning stage. Public online voting, through Facebook, ends Feb. 3 and will reduce the number of contestants to the final 15. The top 10 will be decided Feb. 10 and the the top five on Feb. 17. Voting for the finals is March 11 to 17.

To vote for Wesman click here.

To vote for Suttling click here.

Brendan Shykora

contest