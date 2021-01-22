(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Value Village workers return $85K found in donation bag to elderly woman in Vancouver

More than 25 years ago a woman hid the lump sums, police say

Value Village employees in Vancouver are being lauded for helping get a large cash discovery back into the hands of its rightful owner.

Staff in East Vancouver stumbled upon envelopes, stocked full of weathered bills in a donation bag this month. The cash totalled about $85,000.

Police were able to locate the rightful owner – a woman now living in a long-term care home – from her name listed on an old bank receipt amongst the money, Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin told Black Press Media.

The woman, who police are not identifying, had long forgotten her secret stockpile she started collecting 25 years prior.

READ MORE: B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash cheques

Her family had cleaned out one of her old storage lockers and decided to donate items to the local thrift store, unaware of just how valuable the items were.

Visintin said the family “is in the process of determining power of attorney” to handle the found funds.

“The cash will be returned to the family once that is sorted out.”


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Vancouver police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century is upon us

Just Posted

Revelstoke Search and Rescue is one of the busiest teams in B.C. (Submitted)
Busy day for Revelstoke SAR with 3 rescue calls on Boulder Mountain

The organisation is reminding people to dail it back and play safe

Revelstoke competing last year in Mont St Anne, Quebec. (Submitted)
Revelstoke Nordic skiers head to Finland for World Championships

It’s the first race of the season for the Canadian athletes

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons. File photo.
MP Morrison calls Keystone XL permit cancellation ‘devastating news’

Kootenay-Columbia MP reacts to the Conservative Party’s removal of a controversial Ontario MP

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
95 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, two deaths

Another member of Vernon’s Noric House has passed

North-West Mounted Police barracks at the top of Douglas Street hill, 1885. The man seated at the front was (Colonel Sam Steele. Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 856)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 21

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Jan. 24, 1891 An accident occurred at… Continue reading

(Pixabay photo)
Black Press Weekly Roundup: Top headlines of the week

In case you missed it, here’s what made waves throughout the week

Administrative headquarters for the Regional District of Central Okanagan in Kelowna. (File photo)
Tempers fly over a pricey picnic shelter in the North Westside

Lack of detail on $121,000 shelter expenditure further incites self-govenance wishes

Big White Village on Dec. 16. (Big White photo)
11 more COVID-19 cases linked to Big White cluster

Interior Health provided an update on the cluster on Friday

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital surgical unit

Despite 6 South being a surgical unit, RIH said surgeries are continuing at the hospital

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to each B.C. health region, to Jan. 20, 2021. Island Health in blue, Northern Health green, Interior Health orange, Vancouver Coastal in red and Fraser Health in purple. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays stable with 508 cases Friday

Vaccine delivered to more than 110,000 high-risk people

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘It’s incredibly upsetting’: Kelowna health care worker demands WestJet ticket refund

Kelowna woman has been waiting almost a year for a refund on her Kelowna to Edmonton flight

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The District of Saanich’s communications team decided to take part in a viral trend on Thursday and photoshopped U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders into a staff meeting photo. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
Bernie Sanders makes guest appearance municipal staff meeting in B.C.

Vancouver Island firefighters jump on viral trend of photoshopped U.S. senator

After a Vernon resident tried to domesticate a pair of gopher snakes, BC Conservation Service reminded that it is against the law to keep wild animals in one’s possession. (Yuval Levy/Unsplash)
Wild gopher snakes aren’t pets: Vernon conservation officer

After resident kept two gopher snakes in his home, conservation reminds it’s illegal to domesticate wildlife

Most Read