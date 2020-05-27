Bear seen hunting down a rabbit in Whistler, B.C., on May 25, 2020. (danielmb101/Instagram)

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

British Columbia – known for its wildlife – is home to hundreds of amateur videos showcasing interactions between bears, cougars, rare birds and other animals. A video shot in Whistler recently showing the last moments of a confrontation between a hungry bear and a wild rabbit doesn’t disappoint.

The footage, captured at a bus stop on Monday (May 27) by Daniel Michael Bunter, shows a rabbit being chased by a bear on the street.

The pair run in a circle several times.

“Get the rabbit, get the rabbit,” Bunter, who appears to be filming from inside a vehicle, can be heard saying.

The bear manages to catch the rabbit, before picking it up and running into nearby bushes.

RISE AND SHINE: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Black bears go into a deep sleep or “denning period” from November through to April, making May a month for extensive bear sightings as the animals come out of slumber looking for food.

With a sense of smell far greater than that of dogs, the big four-legged animals are able to locate food from over a kilometre away, according to Wild Safe BC.

If a bear is spotted posing an immediate threat or danger to public safety, British Columbians are asked to contact the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP).

If you encounter a bear, conservationists urge that you talk in a low, calm voice, never turn your back on a bear, and do not directly stare at it.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online

Just Posted

New Revelstoke staycation contest worth $1K launched

It’s to stoke locals for exploring their own backyard

Revelstoke sushi event fundraises almost $10K for local hospital

Kawakuba Japanese Restaurant raised almost $10,000 for Queen Victoria Hospital. The fundraiser… Continue reading

Revelstoke man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

Some people are finding hostile reception due to COVID-19 worries

Province seeks feedback on proposed all-season recreation resort near New Denver

Mountain lodge, chairlifts, hiking and biking trails all part of massive resort

COVID-19 closes Okanagan College summer camps

Popular Camp OC put on shelf from Salmon Arm to Penticton, and Revelstoke, until 2021

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

Risk of COVID-19 low in schools, Interior Health states

Medical Health Officer reassures parents as some children and staff head back to class June 1

Busy night for Kamloops RCMP nets four arrests, cattle prod and drug seizure

Four people were arrested during seperate traffic stops in the city

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues

Judge says allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada

Impaired drivers kept Kelowna RCMP busy last weekend

Twenty-nine separate driving prohibitions were issued by local cops over the weekend

Cross-border business interests call for joint Canada, U.S. post-COVID effort

Expanding market opportunities in both countries would speed recovery efforts, says the Canadian American Business Council

Dyer: Community solar gardens

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

HERGOTT: Watching for pedestrians while driving

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Most Read